This family's elaborate 'Mad Max' cosplay cost $700 to make

The family that cosplays together, stays together.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, we ran into the Cruz family and their family friend Annie Mullholland, a professional cosplayer and model.

The group spent between $US500 and $US700 creating costumes to match the cast of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” this summer’s acton-adventure blockbuster that grossed nearly $US150 million worldwide.

“Mad Max,” a franchise spawned 30 years ago by Australian director George Miller, follows a gang of vigilantes on the run in a post-apocalytpic wasteland. Here’s what some of the cast looks like in the film.

And here’s the Cruz clan, with Immortan Joe and the War Boys engaged in an epic confrontation with Mad Max, Furiosa (hidden), and one of the “breeders.”

Ronnie Cruz saw the R-rated movie with his six kids, between the ages of eight and 13.

“He took me!” Cruz said, nodding at his youngest son, the cutest and grumpiest War Boy there ever was.

In the movie, the War Boys look like mutants with dry paper-white skin, large tumours, and dark circles around their eyes. They spray-paint their mouths silver as a ritual to get psyched before battle.

A War Boy-turned-vigilante, Nux (Nicholas Hoult) attached a blood donation line between himself and “Mad” Max to give him strength during battle. You can see in the photo, he is ill.

The resemblance is amazing. The boy’s blood line was tethered to his dad, who cosplayed “Mad” Max.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider A boy cosplaying as Nux holds up his blood line, which is attached to his dad, dressed as ‘Mad’ Max.

This War Boy wore a helmet marked with “Valhalla,” an afterlife-paradise ripped from Norse mythology. The War Boys believe they will live there forever should they die in battle on the Fury Road.

Mulholland, who travels to many conventions as a cosplayer, took 11 days to assemble the family’s and her costume. She constructed most of the props out of craft foam and Worbla theroplastic materials.

Her femme-version of Immortan Joe is as impressive as it is terrifying. Here’s the supreme leader in the film.

Freaky, right? Mullholland refurbished an actual respirator for the mask.

As in the movie, Furiosa stole the show.

Cruz’s younger daughter appeared a tad more chipper than Charlize Theron’s rendition.

She even had the mechanical hand!

“Mad Max” cosplays are among the most popular at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con so far.

We’ll be on the lookout for more incredibly accurate homages.

