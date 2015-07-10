This family's elaborate 'Mad Max' cosplay cost $700 to make

Melia Robinson
San diego comic con cosplay mad max family 0315Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The family that cosplays together, stays together.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, we ran into the Cruz family and their family friend Annie Mullholland, a professional cosplayer and model.

The group spent between $US500 and $US700 creating costumes to match the cast of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” this summer’s acton-adventure blockbuster that grossed nearly $US150 million worldwide.

“Mad Max,” a franchise spawned 30 years ago by Australian director George Miller, follows a gang of vigilantes on the run in a post-apocalytpic wasteland. Here’s what some of the cast looks like in the film.

Mad max charlize theron furiosaJasin Boland/Warner Bros.

And here’s the Cruz clan, with Immortan Joe and the War Boys engaged in an epic confrontation with Mad Max, Furiosa (hidden), and one of the “breeders.”

San diego comic con cosplay mad max family 0305Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Ronnie Cruz saw the R-rated movie with his six kids, between the ages of eight and 13.

“He took me!” Cruz said, nodding at his youngest son, the cutest and grumpiest War Boy there ever was.

In the movie, the War Boys look like mutants with dry paper-white skin, large tumours, and dark circles around their eyes. They spray-paint their mouths silver as a ritual to get psyched before battle.

A War Boy-turned-vigilante, Nux (Nicholas Hoult) attached a blood donation line between himself and “Mad” Max to give him strength during battle. You can see in the photo, he is ill.

Max max nuxWarner Bros.

The resemblance is amazing. The boy’s blood line was tethered to his dad, who cosplayed “Mad” Max.

San diego comic con cosplay mad max family 0310 2Melia Robinson/Business InsiderA boy cosplaying as Nux holds up his blood line, which is attached to his dad, dressed as ‘Mad’ Max.

This War Boy wore a helmet marked with “Valhalla,” an afterlife-paradise ripped from Norse mythology. The War Boys believe they will live there forever should they die in battle on the Fury Road.

San diego comic con cosplay mad max family 0313Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Mulholland, who travels to many conventions as a cosplayer, took 11 days to assemble the family’s and her costume. She constructed most of the props out of craft foam and Worbla theroplastic materials.

Her femme-version of Immortan Joe is as impressive as it is terrifying. Here’s the supreme leader in the film.

MMFR TRL 87286Warner Bros./’Mad Max: Fury Road’

Freaky, right? Mullholland refurbished an actual respirator for the mask.

San diego comic con cosplay mad max family 0316Melia Robinson/Business Insider

As in the movie, Furiosa stole the show.

Mad max fury road furiosaJasin Boland/Warner Bros.

Cruz’s younger daughter appeared a tad more chipper than Charlize Theron’s rendition.

San diego comic con cosplay mad max family 0312Melia Robinson/Business Insider

She even had the mechanical hand!

San diego comic con cosplay mad max family 0318Melia Robinson/Business Insider

“Mad Max” cosplays are among the most popular at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con so far.

We’ll be on the lookout for more incredibly accurate homages.

