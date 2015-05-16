Before you see 'Fury Road,' watch the 1979 trailer for 'Mad Max' that started it all

Before you head out to theatres this weekend to see the highly anticipated “Mad Max: Fury Road,” check out the trailer for the 1979 cult classic that started the franchise.

The original “Mad Max” starred a young Mel Gibson in a role he would revisit on two separate occasions. “Fury Road” director George Miller also directed the original, as well as its two subsequent sequels. It’s obvious that Miller was working with a much smaller budget back then, but without this cult classic we wouldn’t be able to enjoy what some are calling the best movie of the year so far.

