Mad, Bad And Simply Hilarious Images From Scotland As It Votes On Independence

Tomas Hirst The No campaign has some well-dressed support in Edinburgh city center.

As voting gets underway in Scotland’s historic independence referendum we will know within 24 hours whether the UK is about to get substantially smaller.

On the streets both pro-independence and pro-union supporters are rallying support in what looks likely to be a very close race. To borrow a sporting phrase, for both camps this is squeaky bum time.

Here are some of the best pictures of the day so far:

In case you’re still looking for an explanation of just what the independence vote is all about, these Taiwanese Animators are here to help!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Back in Edinburgh, some enterprising Yes campaigners moved to swing wavering voters their way with cunning signage:





And I narrowly avoided getting covered in stickers by this enthusiastic chap:





Not everyone is being nice about it. It looks like the Labour Party office in Edinburgh had a window broken last night for supporting the No vote:



While some view this once-in-a-generation vote on Scotland’s future as a matter for deep personal significance, for others the marketing opportunity is clearly too good to miss:





