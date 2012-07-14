Martha Stewart Has Been Blocked From Selling Certain Products At JCPenney

Photo: Flickr

Macy’s has won its preliminary injunction against Martha Stewart Omnimedia, reports Reuters.This means that Stewart won’t be able to sell “certain branded products” at JCPenney, at least for the time being.



Macy’s sued back in January to block the licensing deal. It claimed that it violated the terms of an exclusive deal Macy’s has with Martha Stewart Living.

As part of its transformation plan, JCPenney is planning Martha Stewart brand boutiques in its department stores. It’s a 10-year deal.

Reuters also reports that New York state Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Oing said that “Macy’s had shown likelihood of ultimate success.”

