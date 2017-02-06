Macy's is under pressure to drop Ivanka Trump

As a movement to boycott businesses that do business with the Trump family heats up, Macy’s is under pressure to dump Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand.

With Nordstrom announcing on Thursday that it had decided to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s brand, reportedly due to declining sales, customers have taken to Macy’s social media pages to demand the retailer do the same.

“Nordstrom dumped Trump, please follow suit,” reads one of many similar comments on Macy’s Facebook page. “I would never put plastic Ivanka Trump boots on my little daughter.”

One customer claimed she was told by a customer service representative that the company is in the process of dropping Ivanka’s apparel and shoe lines. Macy’s didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The pressure seems to be coming from inside the company as well. According to an internal source at Macy’s, some corporate employees are uncomfortable with their roles selling and marketing Ivanka Trump’s brand following the election of Donald Trump.

“Hopefully they stop,” an internal Macy’s source told Business Insider, referencing the company’s declining sales. “They can’t lose any more money than they already are.”

Currently, almost every Ivanka Trump branded item available on Macy’s website is being sold at a discount. While many of the sales can be linked to store-wide deals, some discounts are more stark, such as a $150 pair of shoes being sold for $37.

The movement to boycott retailers that do business with the Trump family began in October, when Shannon Coulter, a brand and digital strategist, started the #GrabYourWallet hashtag. The Grab Your Wallet movement only gained momentum following Trump’s election and inauguration.

Last Thursday, Nordstrom said it decided to stop carrying the Ivanka Trump brand due to declining sales. On Friday, Neiman Marcus removed all Ivanka Trump jewellery from its website.

“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016,” Rosemary K. Young, Ivanka Trump’s senior director of marketing, said in a statement on Friday. “We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains.”

The retailer’s history with the Trump family’s retail business extends back before the election. Macy’s stopped selling Trump’s menswear line — which includes suits, ties, and accessories — last July after he referred to Mexican immigrants as “rapists.”

Despite this, the retailer has continued to sell Ivanka Trump’s line. Currently, Macy’s is on Grab Your Wallet’s “Top 10” list of brands to boycott, and has been classified as one of the “most boycottable” brands by the movement.

