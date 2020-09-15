Macy's famous Thanksgiving Day Parade will only be happening on TV this year. Here are the biggest changes.

Carlo Allegri/Reuters A Pikachu ballon is carried down 6th Avenue during the 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York, U.S., November 22, 2018.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t be happening as usual this year, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

In a press release, Macy’s shared the changes it has made to the parade format. It will be on TV only, and the performances will be significantly pared down.

The parade has happened in person every Thanksgiving since 1924.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Macy’s famous Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t be happening as usual this year, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio first announced during a press conference Monday morning.

“It will not be the same parade we’re used to,” he said. “It will be a different kind of event. They’re reinventing the event for this moment in history, and you will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online. Not a live parade, but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling that we have on Thanksgiving Day.”

In a press release published Monday, Macy’s shared more details about the changes.

Here are the main points:

The production will be broadcast on TV only, airing on NBC on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones.

The number of participants will be reduced by 75% and split across two days.

All participants must wear face coverings and observe social distancing during their performances.

The usual 2.5-mile route will not be used. Instead, all performances will take place in the Herald Square area of Manhattan, where Macy’s flagship store is located.

No one under the age of 18 can participate in the parade.

Regional high school and marching bands who were previously selected for performances will perform next year. Local marching bands will take their previously designated slots instead.

The Giant Balloon Inflation event, which traditionally happens on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and is open to the public, will not take place.

Instead of the 80-100 handlers who usually fly the parade’s giant character balloons, there will be a “specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles tested and approved by the NYCDOT and NYPD.”

“Macy’s believes in celebration and the joy of marking milestone moments with family and friends. The Macy’s Parade is our love letter and gift to the City of New York and the nation. Under the unique challenges of these unparalleled times, we felt it was important to continue this cherished holiday tradition that has been the opening act to the holiday season for generations of families,” Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in the press release.

“While it will certainly look different in execution, this year’s Macy’s Parade celebration will once again serve its historical purpose â€” to bring joy into the hearts of millions across the nation.”

Rather than its traditional firework display for the Fourth of July, Macy’s held a weeklong series of five-minute firework shows around New York City for the holiday. The idea was to limit crowds gathering to watch the show and to promote social distancing.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been held in Manhattan every Thanksgiving since 1924, though its scale has evolved over time.

