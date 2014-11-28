The 88-Year Evolution Of The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Reuters The 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off Thursday, Nov. 27.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has become an irreplaceable staple of Thanksgiving festivities.

Every year, 3.5 million people flock to New York City to see the parade march down a two-and-a-half mile stretch of Manhattan.

Another 50 million people gather around their television sets to watch the event from home.

What began as a small Macy’s employee-run event called Macy’s Christmas Parade, has morphed into a huge production that requires almost an entire year’s worth of preparation.

Macy’s 88th Annual Thanksgiving Day spectacle will feature appearances from Idina Menzel, KISS, and The Vamps. Six new balloons including Paddington Bear will make their debut in the parade.

Christina Austin and Jennifer Michalski contributed to this report.

