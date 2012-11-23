The 88-Year Evolution Of The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Photo: Scott Cornell / Shutterstock.com

Over the past 88 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has become an irreplaceable staple of Thanksgiving festivities. Every year, millions of Americans flock to the streets of Manhattan to see the parade in-person or gather around their television sets to watch the parade from home.



What began as a small Macy’s employee-run event has morphed into a huge production that requires almost an entire year’s worth of preparation.

Most years, the parade has gone on with little complications, but others, weather delays and balloon-related injuries have created a nightmare for parade officials.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.