Macy's will now give you store credit for used clothes

Macy’s is giving away gift cards in exchange for used clothes.

The company has partnered with ThredUp, the retailer announced in a release a few weeks ago. Susan Reda, the editor National Retail Federation’s publishing division, recently shared the news on Twitter, too.

The program is called “Clean out Your Closet.” Consumers order what’s called a “Clean Out Kit” online (by clicking here), and they can put high quality used apparel in bags. They then ship out the bags via USPS, FedEx, or by leaving the kit on their doorsteps.

Consumers are only allowed to turn in name brand women’s and kids’ clothes and handbags that are in excellent condition. The items have to be less than five years old, according to the release.

ThredUp has a full list of accepted categories on its website and maintains an up-to-date list of which brands it accepts.

ThredUp reviews the apparel. Consumers then get gift cards depending on a value that ThredUp determines.

Target also partnered with ThredUp for a similar program.

ThredUp is hugely successful as it stands, and it proves that used clothing might be the hottest up-and-coming trend in retail. This past fall, Bloomberg reported that the company had raised a total of over $131 million.

