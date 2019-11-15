Macy's is opening its doors to Black Friday shoppers on Thanksgiving

Business Insider/Mary Hanbury Macy’s is welcoming customers into stores over Thanksgiving.

Black Friday starts on Thanksgiving Day at Macy’s.

The department store announced this week that it will be opening its doors to customers for its Black Friday shopping event at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will stay open until 2 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. the next day.

This is the fourth year in a row that Macy’s has stayed open over Thanksgiving.

A spokesperson for Macy’s confirmed that employees working over Thanksgiving would be paid overtime.

Some retailers including Costco, Barnes & Noble, and Lowe’s have said they will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to a list compiled by BestBlackFriday.com.

Some have likely decided it’s not worth their while as consumers are increasingly shopping for deals online. According to Adobe Analytics, online shopping is expected to hit new highs this year, with retailers pulling in as much as $US7.5 billion on Black Friday – an increase of more than 20% from 2018.

