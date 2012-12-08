Macy's Plans To Stay Open For 48 Hours Straight Leading Up To Christmas Day

Photo: Robert Scoble/Flickr

Macy’s, the nation’s second largest department store chain, announced today that it will keep its doors open for 48 hours straight at most locations during the weekend before Christmas.The company’s famous “One Day Sale” will now last two full days, from 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, according to Bloomberg Businessweek’s Caroline Winter.



The retail chain plans to remain open for the rest of the day even after the sale ends.

Though Macy’s is the first major retailer to promote a 48 hour shop-a-thon, other companies may very well follow in the store’s footsteps.

“If it works well for Macy’s, I can guarantee it will be a trend next year,” said Dan Butler, vice president for merchandising and retail at the National Retail Federation.

In the past, Macy’s has stayed open for 24 hours right before Christmas to lure last-minute holiday shoppers, but this two day stretch is a first.

Butler acknowledged that the extended pre-Christmas sale comes in the wake of Macy’s successful extended Black Friday sales.

