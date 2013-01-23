Macy's Shoe Salesman Says E-Commerce Is Taking Thousands Off Of His Paycheck

Photo: By ferret111 on flickr

A Macy’s shoe salesman says online shopping is hurting in-store sales — and commission for employees. Nelson Springer, a salesman at Macy’s flagship store in New York, told CNNMoney that his paycheck is getting hit by a rise in e-commerce sales.



Macy’s is widely thought to have one of the best e-commerce sites and online loyalty programs of any major retailer.

Springer said that during the 2011 holiday season, he sold $20,000 worth of shoes every week. This year, it took him nearly the entire month to make that much.

Macy’s sales associates make 8 per cent commission, according to Springer. He said that he took home $5,000 less in 2012 because of the popularity of online shopping.

Springer said he often assists customers who end up buying the shoes online.

“I had a guy come in six months ago. I spent a half an hour with him, trying on four pairs of shoes before getting up and saying, ‘Thanks, now I know what to get when I buy them online,'” he said.

Macy’s has tried to combat the problem by letting associates complete online transactions for customers so they still get commission.

