After An Incredible 73 Years On The Job, Macy's Longest-Serving Employee Has Retired

Rose Syracuse started working for Macy’s right after she graduated high school. Back in 1939, she made $15 a week, reports ABC News.Now, Syracuse is 93 years old and she’s retiring from her beloved department store.



Why did she stay with the company for such an incredibly long time? The reason was simple.

“This was my first job and I didn’t go anyplace else,” she told the NY Daily News. “I was happy here.”

She has always worked behind the scenes at Macy’s flagship location in Manhattan’s Herald Square, mostly in the accounting department, even as technology evolved.

Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren was there to personally congratulate Syracuse and present her with a bouquet of roses. She wasn’t planning on retiring yet, but earlier this year she fell and broke her hip, forcing her to leave the job.

