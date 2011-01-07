Macy's Reports Weak Sales, And The CEO Says There's No Jobs Recovery In America

The market doesn’t seem to care, but Macy’s is delivering some downbeat news today.



The retailers says same-store sales grew 3.9% in December, which is below the 4.5% growth some had expected.

For the fourth quarter, EPS is estimated at $1.44-$1.49, which is below estimates.

Meanwhile, the company’s CEO is on CNBC, and talking pretty negatively about jobs in America, namely that he doesn’t see any meaningful recovery anywhere on the horizon.

Meanwhile, there are some other mediocre retail numbers this morning from Urban Outfitters and the Gap.

Click here fore more on what’s happening this morning >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.