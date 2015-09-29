Macy's just spent millions to build a 'millennial floor' -- here's what it's like to shop there

Macy’s wants to win over millennials.

The brand just opened “One Below,” a 53,000 square-foot basement in its New York City Herald Square flagship that Women’s Wear Daily calls a “millennial floor.”

Selfies, printable jewellery, watch engraving, jean embroidery and a blowout bar are just a few things Macy’s thinks millennials want.

We visited the site to see for ourselves.

Macy's flagship store at Herald Square features One Below -- part of a $400 million project to renovate the store. Marina Nazario/ Business Insider Upon entering the newly renovated basement of the store, I was greeted by a platinum-haired Miley Cyrus and the sound of electronic music blasting through the speakers. Marina Nazario/Business Insider The first station I came to was the Benefit Brow Bar for shaping and colouring eyebrows. Marina Nazario/Business Insider Department stores are notorious for their makeup counters, but One Below will offer a blowdry bar as well. Hair is just as important as makeup. Marina Nazario/Business Insider The floor carried a variety of brands for juniors such as BCBGeneration, XOXO, Jessica Simpson, American Rag, and Calvin Klein. The selection of clothes were in line with current fashion -- brown leather, fur and high-waisted pants. Although there wasn't anybody on the floor to help me. Marina Nazario/Business Insider The decoration of One Below is filled with bright colours, sparkles, chic mannequins, and a ton of mirrors. Marina Nazario/Business Insider Macy's has a section of the store dedicated to Homecoming. It includes a variety of long and short dresses -- mostly covered in sequins. Marina Nazario There's an immense purse and backpack selection. Designers such as Vera Bradley, Kipling and Calvin Klein offer bags in all shapes and sizes for business, school, and going out. Marina Nazario/Business Insider Next came the section dedicated to leggings. It seemed like an endless variety of styles, colours, and patterns to choose from. Marina Nazario/Business Insider And with leggings comes UGGs. Lots and lots of UGGs. But there is also a decent shoe selection with heels, ankle, and knee-high boots. Marina Nazario/Business Insider I then visited Clinique's makeup and skin care area of One Below. Here a cosmetologist gave me a test that told me my skin type and recommended which product would best cleanse my skin. She also helped me choose which colours would go well with my skin tone and created a sketch before application. MAC is the other cosmetics counter on the floor. Marina Nazario/Business Insider This is the charging station -- complete with a selfie wall. Take a shopping break, plug in your phone and upload your most glamorous selfie with the hashtag #macyslove to make the wall. The wall is touchscreen and allows for customers to take a selfie with a popular New York City destination, because FOMO. Marina Nazario/Business Insider Finally, I came to the men's section of One Below. It heavily featured men's undergarments, with brands such as: Ralph Lauren, Emporio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Jockey, Under Armour, and Michael Kors. It also includes a section for sunglasses, briefcases, wallets, backpacks, and belts. Marina Nazario/Business Insider Marina Nazario/ Business Insider I walked into One Below thinking the atmosphere was going to be overdone and stereotypical of what people perceive the millennial generation to be. I was half correct. It was stereotypical of the perception of Millennials. The selfie wall, mirrors everywhere, charging station, and ability to engrave your face on a Fossil watch or embroider your initials on your jeans completely catered to belief that this generation is narcissistic and obsessed with social media. But it wasn't overdone. In fact, I was surprised that the atmosphere and the products being sold weren't too aggressive -- to the point where I thought it was missing something. Perhaps a Starbucks?

