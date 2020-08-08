Department stores are shutting down across the US — here's the list of stores that Macy's, Nordstrom, JCPenney and others have announced for closure

Robert Barnes/Getty Images

Department stores including JCPenney, Neiman Marcus, and JCPenney are closing hundreds of stores and filing for bankruptcy.

Here’s the full list of closing department stores.

Major department stores are filing for bankruptcy and closing hundreds of locations and as they struggle to adjust to dramatic drops in customer traffic as a result of the pandemic.

Just within the last three months, JCPenney, Neiman Marcus, and Lord & Taylor have all filed for bankruptcy.

These chains and several others – including Nordstrom, Sears, and Macy’s – have also announced store closings.

Here’s a list of all the major department stores announced for closure in 2020.

Nordstrom: 19 stores

Reuters

Nordstrom said in May that it planned to close 16 full-line department stores, which are the multifloor department stores that carry its entire assortment of products.

The company later said it would close three Jeffrey boutiques.

Here’s the list of closing stores.

Chandler Fashion Centre, 3199 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, Arizona

Arden Fair Mall, 1651 Arden Way, Sacramento, California

Paseo Nuevo, 17 W Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, California

Montclair Place, 5015 N. Montclair Plaza Ln., Montclair, California

Westfield North County, 270 E Via Rancho Pkwy, Escondido, California

3601 The Galleria at Tyler, Riverside, California

Stoneridge Shopping Centre, 1600 Stoneridge Mall Rd., Pleasanton, California

FlatIron Crossing, 21 W. Flatiron Crossing Dr, Broomfield, Colorado

Waterside Shops, 5489 Tamiami Trail N., Naples, Florida

Dadeland Mall, 7239 N. Kendall Dr., Miami, Florida

1800 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis, Maryland

Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 U.S. Highway 9, Freehold, New Jersey

Clackamas Town Centre, SE 85th Ave., Happy Valley, Oregon

North East Mall, 1101 Melbourne Rd, Hurst, Texas

Short Pump Town Centre, 11812 W. Broad St., Richmond, Virginia

4000 The Mall of San Juan Blvd., San Juan, Puerto Rico

650 A Stanford Shopping Centre, Palo Alto, California (Jeffrey boutique)

3500 Peachtree Road N.E., Atlanta, Georgia (Jeffrey boutique)

449 West 14th Street, New York, New York (Jeffrey boutique)

Lord & Taylor: 19 stores

REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

Lord & Taylor launched liquidation sales at 19 of its 38 stores in August as it filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Liquidation sales at the remaining stores could soon be underway, as well, according to court documents.

Chief Restructuring Officer Ed Kremer said in a court declaration that Lord & Taylor is hoping to sell some of its most profitable stores through an auction process.

If a buyer is found for one or more stores, the company will stop liquidation sales at those locations.

Here’s the list of Lord & Taylor stores where liquidation sales have begun:

West Farms Mall, 400 West Farms Mall, Farmington, Connecticut

5065 Main St., Trumbull, Connecticut

Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave., Danbury, Connecticut

Mizner Park, 200 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, Florida

1455 Lake Cook Rd., Northbrook, Illinois

11311 Rockville Pike, Kensington, Maryland

Columbia Mall, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland

Prudential Centre, 800 Boylston St., Boston, Massachusetts

1245 Worcester Road, Natick, Massachusetts

27650 Novi Rd., Novi, Michigan

Willowbrook Mal, 4 Willowbrook Blvd, Wayne, New Jersey

Bay Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, New York

8 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, New York

1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany, New York

9629 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse, New York

Eastview Mall, 7979 Victor-Pittsford Road, Rochester, New York

Ridge Hill Village, 157 Market St., Yonkers, New York

121 E City Ave., Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania

Fair Oaks Mall, 117778 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, Virginia

Neiman Marcus: 21 stores

Katie Warren/Business Insider

Neiman Marcus said in June that it planned to close four department stores and 17 off-price Last Call stores. The company filed for bankruptcy in May.

Here’s the list of closing department stores:

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, New York, New New York

The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale, 2442 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

151 Worth Ave, Palm Beach, Florida

The Shops at the Bravern, 11111 NE 8th St, Bellevue, Washington

These are the Last Call stores that the company will close.

600 Ventura Blvd, #1350, Camarillo, California

1230 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas, California

10801 Corkscrew Road, Suite 50, Estero, Florida

11401 N.W. 12th Street, #D100, Miami, Florida

5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite #235, Lawrenceville, Georgia

5220 Fashion Outlet Way, Suite #2085, Rosemont, Illinois

500 Port of New Orleans Place, New Orleans, Lousiana

1601-B Rockville Pike, Suite #210, Rockville, Maryland

875 South Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada

500 Bergen Town Centre, Suite #A-8, Paramus, New Jersey

210 Joralemon Street, Retail Space B, Brooklyn, New York

201 The Arches Circle, Deer Park, New York

4115 Capital of Texas, Hwy. S., Austin, Texas

5550 Lover’s Lane, Suite #147, Dallas, Texas

2315 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, Texas

5000 Katy Mills Circle, Suite #321, Katy, Texas

1601 Preston Road, Suite A0A, Plano, Texas

Sears: 96 stores

Reuters

Sears said in November that it planned to close 96 stores in February of this year, including 51 Sears stores and 45 Kmart stores.

The closed stores include:

Sears:

3930 Mccain Blvd N Little Rock, AR

3400 Gateway Blvd Prescott, AZ

3755 Santa Rosalia Dr Los Angeles, CA

40710 Winchester Rd Temecula, CA

3295 E Main St Ventura, CA

12121 Victory Blvd N Hollywood, CA

1209 Plz Dr West Covina, CA

3636 N Blackstone Ave Fresno, CA

8150 La Palma Ave Buena Park, CA

5261 Arlington Ave Riverside, CA

565 Broadway Chula Vista, CA

100 Inland Ctr Sn Bernardino, CA

1178 El Camino Real San Bruno, CA

2180 Tully Rd San Jose, CA

5080 Montclair Plz Ln Montclair, CA

22550 Town Circle Moreno Valley, CA

72-880 Hwy 111 Palm Desert, CA

3350 Naglee Rd Tracy, CA

3501 S Mooney Blvd Visalia, CA

200 Town Ctr E Santa Maria, CA

14420 Bear Valley Rd Victorville, CA

1625 W 49th St Hialeah, FL

20701 Sw 112th Ave Miami, FL

4125 Cleveland Ave Ft Myers, FL

6580 Douglas Blvd Douglasville, GA

2200 W War Memorial Dr Ste 998 Peoria, IL

5000 Spring Hill Mall West Dundee, IL

100 Commercial Rd Leominster, MA

385 Southbridge St Auburn, MA

3131 E Michigan Ave Lansing, MI

101 N Rangeline Rd Joplin, MO

3600 South Memorial Drive Greenville, NC

1262 Vocke Rd Cumberland, MD

310 Daniel Webster Hwy Ste 102 Nashua, NH

270 Loudon Rd Concord, NH

4601 E Main St Farmington, NM

4000 Meadow Ln Las Vegas, NV

State Rd 3 Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Gpo Box 1050 Guayama, Puerto Rico

2310 Sw Military Dr San Antonio, TX

11500 Midlothian Tpke Richmond, VA

8200 Sudley Rd Manassas, VA

100 Spotsylvania Mall Fredericksburg, VA

1850 Apple Blossom Dr Winchester, VA

155 Dorset St S Burlington, VT

14720 E Indiana Ave Spokane, WA

651 Sleater Kinney Rd Se 1300 Lacey, WA

1259 Whitehall Mall Whitehall, PA

600 Montgomery Mall North Wales, PA

3701 Mckinley Pkwy Buffalo, NY

Pob 7426 Sears Plaza Del Caribe 2050 Rd 2 Ponce By Pass Ste 135 Ponce, Puerto Rico

Kmart:

4100 52nd St Kenosha, WI

6531 Mccorkle Avenue Se Charleston, WV

P.O. Box 9060 – 510 Us Hwy 89 (83001) Jackson, WY

1870 Mcculloch Blvd Lake Havasu City, AZ

2155 Pillsbury Rd Chico, CA

261 N Mc Dowell Blvd Petaluma, CA

491 Tres Pinos Road Hollister, CA

5100 Clayton Road Concord, CA

7840 Limonite Ave Riverside, CA

3980 El Camino Real Atascadero, CA

895 Faulkner Road Santa Paula, CA

1200 N Main Street Bishop, CA

270 Mt Hermon Road Scotts Valley, CA

19563 Coastal Hwy Unit A Rehoboth Beach, DE

1201 S Dixie Hwy Lantana, FL

3800 Oakwood Blvd Hollywood, FL

7350 Manatee Ave West Bradenton, FL

1405 S Grand Charles City, IA

1501 Hwy 169 N Algona, IA

484 Boston Rd Billerica, MA

252 Main St Acton, MA

1003 W Patrick St Frederick County Square Frederick, MD

1713 Massey Blvd Hagerstown, MD

6411 Riggs Road Hyattsville, MD

5100 Dixie Hwy Waterford, MI

2625 State St Bismarck, ND

1267 Hooksett Rd Hooksett, NH

161 S Broadway Salem, NH

235 Prospect Avenue West Orange Plaza West Orange, NJ

5151 Sunrise Highway Bohemia, NH

171 Delaware Avenue Sidney, NY

555 South Ave Tallmadge, OH

1447 N Main St North Canton, OH

502 Pike Street Marietta, OH

2640 West 6th Street The Dalles, OR

910 Wilkes Barre Twp Blvd Wilkes Barre, PA

1915 E Third St Loyal Plaza Shopping Ctr. Williamsport, PA

1745 Quentin Lebanon, PA

1520 W Front St Berwick Shopping Plaza Berwick, PA

1127 S State St Ephrata, PA

Road #149 And #584 Plaza Juana Diaz Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico

1400 Ave Miramar Ste 18 Arecibo, Puerto Rico

Plaza Rio Hondo Ste 4080 Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Centro Gran Caribe Rd #2 Plaza Caribe Mall Vega Alta, Puerto Rico

Eastern Shopping Ctr S.R. 3 Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Macy’s: 125 stores

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Macy’s plans to close 125 stores over the next three years and cut thousands of corporate jobs as part of a cost-savings plan, the company said in February.

Macy’s hasn’t released a complete list of stores that it plans to close. Earlier this year, however, the company identified the following 30 stores as closing:

Somersville Towne Centre, Antioch, California

Westfield Meriden, Meriden, Connecticut

Pompano Citi Centre, Pompano Beach, Florida

Seminole Towne Centre, Sanford, Florida

Indian River Mall, Vero Beach, Florida

Bloomingdales, The Falls, Miami, Florida

Macon Mall, Macon, Georgia

The Gallery at South DeKalb, Panthersville, Georgia

Kings’ Shops, Waikoloa Village, Hawaii

Lewiston Centre Mall, Lewiston, Idaho

University Mall, Carbondale, Illinois

Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee, Illinois

Muncie Mall, Muncie, Indiana

The Village, Prairie Village, Kansas

Towne Square Mall, Owensboro, Kentucky

The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, Maryland

The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster, Massachusetts

Northside Centre, Helena, Montana

Broadway Mall, Hicksville, New York

2 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Commack, New York

Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Northgate Mall, Cincinnati, Ohio

Stow-Kent Plaza, Stow, Ohio

Ohio Valley Mall, St Clairsville, Ohio

Nittany Mall, State College, Pennsylvania

Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Rivergate Mall, Goodlettsville, Tennessee

300 Pine Street, Seattle, Washington

54 East Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington

Cascade Mall, Burlington, Washington

JCPenney: 155 stores

REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

JCPenney filed for bankruptcy in May and said it plans to eventually close about 30% of its 846 stores. Since then, the company has identified about 152 stores that it plans to close.

Covington Mall, 922 River Falls St, Andalusia, Alabama

Jackson Square, 1601 S Broad, Scottsboro, Alabama

Regency Square, 301 Cox Creek Pkwy (Rt 133), Florence, Alabama

Spanish Fort Town Centre, 22500 Town Centre Ave, Spanish Fort, Alabama

Little Creek Centre, 1100-B Hwy 260, Cottonwood, Arizona

Christown Spectrum, 1727 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, Arizona

El Con Shopping Centre, 3501 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, Arizona

Independence Centre, 475 S St Louis St, Batesville, Arkansas

Mellor Park Mall, 1845 N West Ave, El Dorado, Arkansas

The Fashion Centre, 814 US Hwy 62-65 N, Ste 27, Harrison, Arkansas

Rancho Del Chino Shopping Centre, 14659 Ramona Ave, Chino, California

228 Main St, Delano, California

San Luis Plaza, 951 W Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos, California

Woodland Plaza, 120 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles, California

Inland Centre, 300 Inland Ctr, San Bernardino, California

West Valley Mall, 3100 Naglee Rd, Tracy, California

Countryside Plaza, 1840 Countryside Dr, Turlock, California

Yreka Junction Mall, 1810 Fort Jones Rd, Yreka, California

Durango Mall, 800 S Camino Del Rio, Durango, Colorado

135 Bockman Dr, Fort Collins, Colorado

Greeley Mall, 2080 Greeley Mall, Greeley, Colorado

River Landing Shopping Centre, 3400 Rio Grande Ave, Montrose, Colorado

Torrington Commons, 251 High St, Torrington, Connecticut

Desoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd W, Ste 701, Bradenton, Florida

Coralwood Shopping Centre, 2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700, Cape Coral, Florida

Gulf Coast Town Centre, 10083 Gulf Centre Dr, Fort Myers, Florida

Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expy, Ste 105, Jacksonville, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall, 501 Eagle Ridge Dr, Lake Wales, Florida

Santa Rosa Shopping Centre, 300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther, Florida

Orlando Fashion Square, 3115 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, Florida

Lakeshore Mall, 901 Us 27 N, Ste 150, Sebring, Florida

Georgia Square, 3700 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Georgia

Northlake Mall, 4840 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia

Lakeshore Mall, 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy, Gainesville, Georgia

Mount Berry Square, 300 Mount Berry Square NE, Rome, Georgia

Statesboro Mall, 325 Northside Dr E, Ste 25, Statesboro, Georgia

Hatcher Point Mall, 2215 Memorial Dr, Waycross, Georgia

Lewiston Shopping Centre, 1826 19th Ave, Lewiston, Idaho

Bonner Mall, 300 Bonner Mall Way, Ste 60, Ponderay, Idaho

Northfield Square, 1600 N State Rt 50, Bourbonnais, Illinois

University Mall, 1201 E Main, Carbondale, Illinois

Freeport Mall, 1810 S West Ave, Freeport, Illinois

Times Square Mall, 115 Times Sq Mall, Mt. Vernon, Illinois

Bedford Town Fair, 1118 James Ave, Bedford, Indiana

NW Pavilion at Michigan Road, 8752 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana

Kokomo Mall, 1718 E Blvd, Kokomo, Indiana

River Point Mall, 435 E Clifty Dr, Madison, Indiana

Muncie Mall, 3501 Granville Ave, Muncie, Indiana

Pilgrim Place Mall, 1350 Pilgrim Ln, Plymouth, Indiana

Richmond Square, 4199 National Rd E, Richmond, Indiana

Vincennes Plaza, 640 Niblack Blvd, Vincennes, Indiana

504 N Adams St, Carroll, Iowa

Marshalltown Mall, 2500 S Centre St, Marshalltown, Iowa

Flint Hills Village, 1678 Industrial Rd, Emporia, Kansas

Liberal Plaza, 1513 N Kansas Ave, Liberal, Kansas

Central Mall, 2259 S 9th St, Salina, Kansas

Green River Plaza, 399 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, Kentucky

Danville Manor Shopping Centre, 1560 Houstonville Rd, Ste 301, Danville, Kentucky

Bradford Square, 4000 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Market Square, US 68 S and AA Hwy, Maysville, Kentucky

Middlesboro Mall, 905 N 12th St, Ste 10, Middlesboro, Kentucky

Town Square Mall, 5000 Frederica St, Owensboro, Kentucky

Boulevard at Box Hill, 3411 Merchant Blvd, Abingdon, Maryland

Mall at Prince Georges, 3500 East West Hwy, Ste 1000, Hyattsville, Maryland

Country Club Mall, 1262 Vocke Rd, Ste 300, La Vale, Maryland

Woodmore Town Centre at Glen, 9100 McHugh Dr, Ste 576, Lanham, Maryland

Northtown Village, 1680 Wright Ave, Alma, MichiganAlpena Mall, 2338 US 23 S, Alpena, Michigan

Bay City Town Centre, 4129 E Wilder Rd, Bay City, Michigan

125 S Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, Michigan

Cadillac Shopping Centre, 1550 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, Michigan

Greenville West Mall, 300 Greenville W Dr, Ste 1, Greenville, Michigan

Mt. Pleasant Shopping Centre, 2231 S Mission Rd, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

201 S Washington St, Owosso, Michigan

408 E Mitchell St, Petoskey, Michigan

Riverdale Village, 12550 Riverdale Blvd, Coon Rapids, Minnesota

Grove Square Shopping Centre, 13701 Grove Dr, Maple Grove, Minnesota

Kandi Mall, 1605 South First Street, Willmar, Minnesota

Sawmill Square Mall, 910 Sawmill Rd, Laurel, Mississippi

Starkville Crossing, 864 Hwy 12 W, Starkville, Mississippi

Bolger Square, 17610 E 39th St S, Independence, Missouri

Kirksville Shopping Centre, 2206 S Baltimore St, Kirksville, Missouri

Gallatin Valley Mall, 2825 W Main St, Ste C, Bozeman, Montana

Conestoga Mall, 3404 W 13th St, Grand Island, Nebraska

West Street Shopping Centre, 381 West St, Keene, New Hampshire

Mountain Valley Mall, State Hwy 16 & Rt 302, North Conway, New Hampshire

Lilac Mall, 25 Lilac Mall (Rt 125), Rochester, New Hampshire

Upper Valley Plaza, 250 Plainfield Rd, Unit 202, West Lebanon, New Hampshire

White Sands Mall, 3199 N White Sands, Alamogordo, New Mexico

Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, New York

Batavia City Centre, 40 Batavia City Ctr, Batavia, New York

South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, New York

Kings Plaza, 5100 Kings Plaza, Ste 2201, Brooklyn, New York

Roseland Shopping Centre, 3225 State Rt 364, Ste 165, Canandaigua, New York

Manhattan Mall, 100 W 32nd St, New York, New York

Sangertown Square Mall, 1 Sangertown Sq, Ste 55, New Hartford, New York

Poughkeepsie Galleria, 2001 South Rd (Rt 9), Poughkeepsie, New York

Freedom Mall, 205 Erie Blvd W, Rome, New York

Destiny USA, 9559 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, New York

Green Acres Mall, 1051 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream, New York

Henderson Square, 380 N Cooper Dr, Henderson, North Carolina

Biggs Park Shopping Centre, 2910 N Elm St, Lumberton, North Carolina

Twin Rivers Mall, 3100 M L King Jr Blvd, New Bern, North Carolina

North Hills Shopping Centre, 4217 Six Forks Rd, Ste 100, Raleigh, North Carolina

Richmond Plaza, 1305 E Broad Ave, Ste 13, Rockingham, North Carolina

Chapel Hill Mall, 2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600, Akron, Ohio

Tri-County Plaza, 1500 Canton Rd, Akron, Ohio

Carnation Mall, 2500 W State St, Ste 118, Alliance, Ohio

Ashtabula Mall, 3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100, Ashtabula, Ohio

Governors Plaza, 9365 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio

Northtowne Mall, 1500 N Clinton St, Defiance, Ohio

Summit Square Shopping Centre, 16280 Dresden Ave, Space M, East Liverpool, Ohio

The Shoppes At Parma, 7900 Day Dr, Parma, Ohio

Miami Valley Mall, 987 E Ash St, Piqua, Ohio

Oakwood Mall, 4125 W Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, Oklahoma

Tandy Town Shopping Centre, 1744 E Carl Albert Pkwy, Mcalester, Oklahoma

Town Centre Plaza, 7271 SE 29th St, Midwest City, Oklahoma

Arrowhead Mall, 501 N Main St, Ste 118, Muskogee, Oklahoma

Shawnee Mall, 4901 N Kickapoo Ave, Ste 4000, Shawnee, Oklahoma

Tulsa Promenade, 4101 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Cascade Village, 63455 N Hwy 97, Ste 93, Bend, Oregon

McMinnville Plaza, 2180 NE Hwy 99 W, McMinnville, Oregon

Garden Valley Mall, 780 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Ste 160, Roseburg, Oregon

Salem Centre, 305 Liberty St NE, Salem, Oregon

Clearview Mall, 101 Clearview Circle, Butler, Pennsylvania

North Hanover Mall, 1155 Carlisle St, Hanover, Pennsylvania

Galleria at Pitts Mill, 167 Pittsburgh Mill Cir, Tarentum, Pennsylvania

Cross Creek Mall, 328 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, South Carolina

Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd, Florence, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St, Orangeburg, South Carolina

Rock Hill Galleria, 2321 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, South Carolina

University Mall, 990 22nd Ave S, Brookings, South Dakota

Bradley Square, 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Ste 44, Cleveland, Tennessee

Columbia Mall, 800 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia, Tennessee

Dyersburg Mall, 2700 Lake Rd, Dyersburg, Tennessee

Kingsport Town Centre, 2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport, Tennessee

Foothills Mall, 101 Foothills Mall, Maryville, Tennessee

Three Star Mall, 1410 Sparta St, McMinnville, Tennessee

Timber Creek Crossing, 6051 Skillman St, Dallas, Texas

Crossroads Mall, 6834 Wesley St, Ste C, Greenville, Texas

West Hills Mall, 2 Financial Plaza, Huntsville, Texas

Music City Mall, 2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000, Lewisville, Texas

Palestine Mall, 1930 S Loop 256, Palestine, Texas

Mirabeau Square, 3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82, Paris, Texas

Cache Valley Mall, 1350 N Main St, Logan, Utah

Bennington Square, 99 Bennington Sq, Bennington, Vermont

Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Rd, Unit 19, Berlin, Vermont

Danville Mall, 325 Piedmont Dr, Danville, Virginia

Colonial Mall, 90 Lee Jackson Hwy, Ste 1268, Staunton, Virginia

Omache Shopping Centre, 715 Omache Dr, Omak, Washington

Mid-Valley Mall, 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy J-1, Sunnyside, Washington

