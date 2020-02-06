Macy's is abandoning the mall for its newest kind of store, part of a turnaround plan that calls for closing 125 locations and cutting thousands of jobs

- Macy’s is opening a new concept store in Texas on Thursday. It was developed by Rachel Schectman, founder of the experiential retail boutique Story, which was acquired by Macy’s in 2018.
- Market by Macy’s is located in Southlake, Texas, an affluent suburb of Dallas, and will be the first of its kind for the retailer.
- The store is part of the revitalization and turnaround plan that Macy’s announced on Tuesday.
Macy’s is opening an experimental concept store on Thursday, part of a larger three-year turnaround effort announced this week.
Titled Market by Macy’s, the new store is based in Southlake, Texas, an affluent suburb of Dallas, and will be the first of its kind for the retailer.
Market by Macy’s will feature a curated assortment of clothing and home decor, an apothecary for health and beauty needs, community events, and an in-store cafe. The store was developed in partnership with Rachel Shechtman, founder of the experiential retail boutique Story, which was acquired by Macy’s in 2018. According to Macy’s, the new shop is designed to be “smaller than an average Macy’s store and will be located off-mall in lifestyle centres.”
The store opening comes just two days after the retailer – which also owns Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury – announced a turnaround plan that involves closing 125 stores and slashing corporate offices in an effort that will impact 2,000 employees.
“The changes we are making are deep and impact every area of the business, but they are necessary,” Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement on Tuesday. “I know we will come out of this transition stronger, more agile and better fit to compete in today’s retail environment.”
Here’s a look inside:
Market by Macy’s has a significantly more high-fashion vibe than its traditional department store counterpart.
It also has fun neon lighting, as seen here in the women’s department.
Beyond apparel, Market by Macy’s sells a wide assortment of lifestyle and home goods products.
These items are arranged in an Instagram-friendly, aesthetically pleasing way.
Shoppers will find similar styling in the men’s department …
… as well as a diverse assortment of brands and styles.
The men’s department is just as visually striking as the women’s.
Wall murals around the store were painted by Fort Worth-based artist Katie Murray.
One of Market’s trendiest features is Getchells Apothecary, where shoppers can browse health and beauty products.
In Greendigs, shoppers can browse from an assortment of plants and decorative pots.
Then they can stop by this room of home goods for even more decor finds and inspiration.
Market by Macy’s includes a trendy cafe called Herald, where shoppers can stop for a bite to eat …
… or even to get some work done.
Herald includes a variety of tasty-looking eats, like this fun take on toast.
Here’s another Herald specialty.
