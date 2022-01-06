Macy’s is closing stores in the first few months of 2022. Here’s the full list.

Macy’s store closings. Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Macy’s plans to close seven stores in the first quarter of 2022.

These store closings are part of its restructuring plans announced in 2020.

Find out if your local Macy’s is on the list.

Macy’s is kicking off the year with a round of store closings.

The department store chain plans to close seven stores over the next few months, six of which are mall-based locations. Liquidation sales are expected to start at some stores in the next few weeks.

USA Today was the first to report the news.

The store closings are part of Macy’s restructuring plans, which were announced in February 2020. The company said at the time that it would close 125 locations – around one-fifth of its store count – over the next five years. It also cut 2,000 corporate jobs.

A spokesperson for Macy’s told Insider that store workers would be offered roles at nearby locations or severance packages. The spokesperson did not comment on whether it plans to close additional stores beyond the 125 locations announced in 2020.

In its most recent earnings call, Macy’s CFO Adrian Mitchell said the company is taking a close look at when it will close its 60 remaining stores out of the 125 list. It’s also continuing to test its presence away from malls by opening new locations such as Market by Macy’s, its trendy concept store.

Here’s the full list of store closings:

Alabama:

Brookwood Village, 614 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook.

California:

Puente Hills Mall, 1600 S Azusa Ave, City of Industry.

Colorado:

Twenty Ninth Street Mall, 1900 28th St, Boulder.

Streets at SouthGlenn, 6801 S University Blvd, Centennial.

Florida:

Bloomingdales Outlet store — Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero.

Missouri:

Summit Fair, 900 NW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit.

Texas:

San Jacinto Mall, 5000 San Jacinto Mall, Baytown.

Do you work for Macy’s? Contact this reporter via encrypted messaging app Signal at +1 (646) 768-4716 using a non-work phone, by email to [email protected], or Twitter DM at @MarySHanbury.