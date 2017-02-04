Macy's has reportedly been approached about a takeover by Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay

Macy’s has received a takeover offer from Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

According to the Journal’s Dana Mattioli, Suzanne Kapner, and David Benoit the talks are preliminary and a deal is not assured, citing sources close to the matter.

Hudson’s Bay is also the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.