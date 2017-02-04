Macy's has reportedly been approached about a takeover by Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay

Macy’s has received a takeover offer from Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
According to the Journal’s Dana Mattioli, Suzanne Kapner, and David Benoit the talks are preliminary and a deal is not assured, citing sources close to the matter.
Hudson’s Bay is also the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue.
Developing…
