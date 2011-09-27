It Looks Like Macy's Is Expecting A Huge Holiday Season

Photo: AP

Macy’s has announced plans to hire 78,000 seasonal workers for Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, a 4% increase from last year.The workers would be hired across its stores call centres, distribution centre and online stores across the country.



Though consumers are depressed about the economy, retailers like Macy’s have been doing well. After posting 7.3% rise in Q2 revenue to $5.9 billion, and increasing its full-year earnings guidance, the company is hoping to make gains on the crucial upcoming shopping season.

CEO Terry J. Lundgren said:

“We always hire aggressively during the holidays to ensure our customers are well-served in this important shopping period. We expect additional hiring this year given the continued sales growth in our business – both in-store and online.”

Macy’s employs about 170,000 associates on a year-round basis, and has already started hiring in its sales support positions.

