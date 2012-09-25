An Early Look At The $400 Million Revamp Of Macy's Gigantic Flagship Store

Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square is getting a $400 million facelift, scheduled for completion in 2015.



The overhaul of the landmark department store, which was built in 1902, will add some 100,000 square feet of space and give the shopping mecca a sleek new look, according to a recent AP article.

Some parts of the renovation have already been completed. Macy’s recently debuted its revamped shoe section, dubbed “The World’s Largest Shoe Floor,” which includes a cafe space that serves Starbucks coffee, Moet & Chandon champagne, and hand-made chocolates from Vosges Haut Chocolate.

And the store plans to debut its new main floor in time for the upcoming holiday season. It will feature a trio of luxury shops from Burberry, Longchamps, and Gucci that will be “second only in scale to each brand’s own flagship location,” according to Macy’s.

Macy’s shared a few photos of its new shoe department and a rendering of the new main floor with us.

Here’s what the luxury shops will look like when they’re completed in December 2012

Photo: Courtesy of Macy’s

Macy’s new shoe department opened earlier this month on the second floor

Photo: Courtesy of Macy’s

The department offers 280,000 pairs of shoes, according to the AP.

Photo: Courtesy of Macy’s

The new department is sleek and white, and designers are given top billing.

Photo: Courtesy of Macy’s

Photo: Courtesy of Macy’s

