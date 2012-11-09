Macy's Is Adding A Really Smart Feature To Its Gigantic Flagship Store

Photo: Megan Willett/Business Insider

Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square, Manhattan is the largest department store in the country, and now, it’s adding a perfect feature for customers.Its iPhone app now provides indoor turn-by-turn directions for the flagship store, reports Seth Fiegerman at Mashable.



And that’s exactly what that store needs to do to improve the customer experience as the retailer pumps $400 million to revamp the store.

After all, the place is absolutely massive. The flagship store more than 150,000 square feet with products everywhere and you can easily get lost.

Macy’s is beta testing the feature at the flagship and plans to expand it to other retail locations down the line.

NOW SEE: An Early Look At The $400 Million Revamp Of Macy’s Flagship Store >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.