More Proof That The Consumer Is Alive

Wal-Mart customers may be feeling the pinch from higher gas prices, but move up the food chain and things are going just fine.The latest exhibit comes courtesy of Macy’s, which just posted blowout earning, on revenue growth of over 5%.



The company also hiked its outlook, and doubled its dividend.

The stock is up 5% in the pre-market.

