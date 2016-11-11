Macy's CEO: Donald Trump's menswear line is still banned from our stores

Donald Trump’s menswear line is still banned from Macy’s, despite his election as the next US president.

Macy’s stopped selling Trump’s line of menswear — which includes suits, ties, and accessories — last year after the president-elect referred to Mexican immigrants as “rapists.”

Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren told TheStreet’s Brian Sozzi on Thursday that the company is not reversing that decision, despite Trump’s election win.

“We made our decision about a year and a half ago, and stand by our decision,” Lundgren told TheStreet. “As I have said, we wouldn’t carry product from a political candidate — and now a politician — whether they be Republican or Democrat. If Hillary Clinton had a line of women’s suits or handbags I wouldn’t carry those either. I just think we don’t want to be a politically associated company, we sell to everybody at Macy’s and have a broad and diverse customer base.”

Macy’s stopped selling the brand in July of last year after then-candidate Trump said people coming into the United States from Mexico “are bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Macy’s released the following statement to explain its decision at the time: “We welcome all customers, and respect for the dignity of all people is a cornerstone of our culture. We are disappointed and distressed by recent remarks about immigrants from Mexico. … In light of statements made by Donald Trump, we have decided to discontinue our business relationship.”

Trump responded by urging people to boycott Macy’s.

Those who believe in tight border security, stopping illegal immigration & SMART trade deals w/other countries should boycott @Macys.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2015

Trump also released a statement saying he had decided to terminate his relationship with Macy’s because it “clearly” supports illegal immigration, “which is totally detrimental to the fabric of our one great country.”



Macy’s Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet was asked Thursday how the election might affect the company’s business.

“I’m not going to answer it,” she said in response to the question. “I have no clue. I have no clue — we’ll all work together.”

