Macy's CEO Writes Email Defending Partnership With Donald Trump

A petition urging Macy’s to sever its ties with spokesperson Donald Trump has recently gone viral. It accuses Trump of sexism and spreading false ideas about President Barack Obama’s citizenship and global warming.The petition now has upwards of 570,000 signatures.



Now, Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren is defending the retailer’s partnership with Trump, Chris Geidner at Buzzfeed reports.

Here’s the full email Lundgren sent to Angelo Carusone, the man who started the petition. From Buzzfeed:

Dear Mr. Carusone:

Thank you for your email. I appreciate the clear and reasonable way that you have expressed yourself. And, of course we respect your opinion and those who have signed the petition.

Please understand and appreciate that Macy’s marketing and merchandising offerings are not representative of any political position. Ours is a free society compromised of a wide range of viewpoints. Many of the individuals associated with products sold at Macy’s – or at any retailer, for that matter – express personal opinions that are not related to the merchandise we sell or to the philosophies of our company. That is the nature of a free society. In our merchandise assortment, we strive to meet our customers’ expectations for unique and interesting products across a broad array of styles, categories and brands. This allows our customers to choose what they prefer.

A longtime focus of Macy’s holiday advertising has been to celebrate the season’s spirit of generosity and goodwill through our ongoing “Believe” campaign, and that is the sole message of our holiday television commercials. We believe that is a very important mission that is worthy of our collective support.

Thank you for soliciting and understanding our point of view.

Sincerely,

Terry

And the gist of Carusone’s response to Lundgren:

“The underlying substance isn’t really about mere political disagreements; it’s about Trump’s continued abominable conduct and Macy’s customers being disappointed to discover his partnership with the company.”

Read Carusone’s full response at Buzzfeed >

