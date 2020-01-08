Macy's is closing at least 15 stores — here's the full list

Kena Betancur/Getty Images Find out if your local Macy’s store is closing.

Macy’s is closing at least 15 stores in early 2020.

In August 2016, Macy’s said that it would close 100 of its stores. Since then, it has been shuttering locations as their leases expire. When reached by Business Insider, a spokesperson for Macy’s did not comment on whether these 15 stores were part of its planned closures from 2016.

The spokesperson said that regular, non-seasonal employees who are laid off and unable to find a job at nearby Macy’s stores would be eligible for severance.

Sign up for Business Insider’s retail newsletter, The Drive-Thru, to get more stories like this in your inbox.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Macy’s is closing at least 15 stores in the early part of 2020.

In 2016, Macy’s said that it would close 100 stores after it reported six consecutive years of declining sales. Since then, it has been shuttering these locations as their leases expire.

A spokesperson for the company did not comment on whether this recent wave of closures was included in the 2016 plan but said that Macy’s “regularly reviews” its store portfolio and will update investors in its upcoming investor day on February 5.

The spokesperson told Business Insider that regular, non-seasonal employees who are laid off and unable to find a job at nearby Macy’s stores would be eligible for severance.

See the list of Macy’s upcoming store closings below:



If you’re a current or former employee of Macy’s and have a story to share, contact this reporter at [email protected] or on Signal at +1 (646) 768-4716 using a non-work phone.



Macon Mall, Macon, GA

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, MD

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

Nittany Mall, State College, PA

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg, PA

Yelp/Tia P

Rivergate Mall, Goodlettsville, TN

Yelp/Horton L

Westfield Meriden, Meriden, CT

Yelp/Westfield Meridian

University Mall, Carbondale, IL

AP Photo/Fay Abuelgasim

Towne Square Mall, Owensboro, KY

AP Photo/Jenny Kane

Northgate Mall, Cincinnati, OH

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Stow-Kent Plaza, Stow, OH

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

54 East Main Street, Walla Walla, WA

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Ohio Valley Mall, St Clairsville, OH

Yelp/Joe B

300 Pine Street, Seattle, WA (Seattle flagship)

Irene Jiang / Business Insider



Read more:

I went inside Seattle’s 90-year-old Macy’s store, which is set to close after the holidays, and found the building is already being taken over by Amazon



Lewiston Centre Mall, Lewiston, ID

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar A Macy’s store in Pittsburg, PA. Photographed in 2017.

Burlington Mall, Burlington, WA

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Macy’s flagship store in New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.