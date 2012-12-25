Macy's Is Absolutely Flooded On Christmas Eve

It’s Christmas Eve and a whole lot of people haven’t finished their shopping yet.



I’m one of them, so I headed down to Macy’s Herald Square flagship to get what I needed. The place was totally stuffed end-to-end with other shoppers who procrastinated until the very last moment.

Here’s what it was like on Christmas Eve:

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

For comparison, here’s what the place looked like on Black Friday when we were there for the initial door-opening rush:

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

