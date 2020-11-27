Macy's faced backlash after calling a Black sorority with a 100-year-old legacy a 'diverse dance group'

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.) Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

Macy’s was called out for referring to performers from a Black sorority as a “diverse dance group” during their annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, according to USA Today and The Grio.

Zeta Phi Beta is a Black sorority founded at Howard University in 1920.

Macy’s has since deleted the tweet and replaced it with a message that said, “We loved having @ZPHIBHQ– an international, historically Black Sorority.”

Macy’s faced swift backlash after it referred to performers from a historically Black Greek life organisation as a “diverse dance group” during its annual Thanksgiving parade on Thursday.

Macy’s introduced the Centennial Steppers of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority, which was founded at Howard University in 1920, in a since-deleted tweet that said: “What’s that sound, you ask? Why it’s the diverse dance group, Zeta Phi Beta Steppers!,” according to USA Today and The Grio. The tweet drew swift backlash from users online.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. ain’t exist for 100 years just for Macy’s to call them a “diverse dance group.” — T HIVE (@TevonBlair) November 26, 2020

Did they just call Zeta Phi Beta, a 100 year old black sorority, a "diverse dance group"? I… cannot. https://t.co/gYVndGKYUN — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 26, 2020

Macy’s really called the Zetas a “diverse dance group.” Someone come get me off this floor. — Kamala’s Bayang (@CoreyPTownsend) November 26, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Macy’s said, “We loved having @ZPHIBHQ â€” an international, historically Black Sorority.”

Look who just STEPPED things up. ???? We loved having @ZPHIBHQ — an international, historically Black Sorority —with us at the #MacysParade for their centennial. pic.twitter.com/Rca0HJPvyC — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

A spokesperson for Macy’s did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on Thursday.

Referring to people of colour as “diverse” is a “dangerous step,”David Troutt, a professor of law at Rutgers Law School, wrote in an op-ed in OZY.

“Diversity-speak has turned me, a Black human, into a “diverse” person,” he wrote in OZY, adding that referring to people of colour as “diverse” is “a reminder that our presence reflects a racial compromise in which the indirect reference to White identity is embedded in the euphemistic label.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was a television-only event with various safety measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, Insider’s Michelle Mark reported. The parade also included a land acknowledgment ritual for people of native tribes, Insider’s Ellen Cranley reported.

