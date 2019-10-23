Macy's and Bloomingdale's will stop selling fur as part of a company-wide ban that will discontinue all unethically sourced fur products and services by early 2021

Noam Galai / Getty Images With the announcement, Macy’s becomes the first major American retailer to ban ‘unethically sourced’ fur.

Macy’s, Inc. – and all of its stores, subsidiaries, vendors, suppliers, and private brands – will be fur-free by the end of fiscal year 2020.

In a press statement released on their website, the company announced a new policy that complies with the guidelines set by animal rights organisation Fur Free Alliance, which bans the use of all animal furs except “fur that is a by-product of domestic farming to feed our society.”

“We curate our assortment based on the wants and needs of our customers. Our customer is migrating away from natural fur and we are aligning with this trend. With the rise of new fabric technology, alternatives like faux fur and other fabric innovations make this a seamless transition for our customers,” the retail company wrote on its website.

The fur ban is effective immediately in Macy’s private brands

The company’s other brands and subsidiaries will be fur free by the end of fiscal year 2020. This also means that the company will be shuttering all Macy’s Fur Vault and Bloomingdale’s Maximillian locations, which store and otherwise service customers’ furs.

“We remain committed to providing great fashion and value to our customers, and we will continue to offer high-quality and fashionable faux fur alternatives,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., in the company’s press release.

Macy’s, Inc. is just the latest entity in the retail sector to step away from selling fur, following luxury brands Gucci, Chanel, and Burberry. The state of California also enacted a ban on the sale and manufacture of new animal fur products starting in 2023.

“We applaud Macy’s, Inc.’s forward-thinking and principled decision to end the sale of fur by the end of fiscal 2020,” Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement for the same press release. “This announcement is consistent with the views of countless consumers in the marketplace, and other retailers should follow. With so many designers, major cities and now a state taking a stand against the sale of fur, we’re that much closer to ending this unnecessary and inhumane practice.”

