Macy's Black Friday deals will kick off earlier than ever on Thanksgiving Day

Macy’s is kicking off this year’s Black Friday sales even earlier than last year.

The department store chain will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com, which tracks retailers’ holiday promotions and store hours.

Some Macy’s stores will stay open for 29 hours straight — from 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to 10 p.m. on Black Friday, according to the website.

Others will be open from 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 2 a.m. the following day, then reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

BestBlackFriday.com confirmed the hours with five different Macy’s stores.

Macy’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company told Business Insider last week that it would release its holiday hours in an upcoming press release.

Macy’s opened on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in 2013. That year, stores opened at 8 p.m. on the evening of Thanksgiving. Last year, it opened at 6 p.m.

Macy’s and other retailers, such as Walmart, Target, Sears, and Kohl’s, have come under fire in recent years for kicking off their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving.

The retailers’ critics say employees should be at home with their families instead of working.

This year, many retailers and shopping malls are joining those critics and pushing back against the so-called holiday creep by staying closed on Thanksgiving.

But Macy’s appears to be unfazed by the criticism, as the company is opening its stores an hour earlier on Thanksgiving this year compared to last year.

