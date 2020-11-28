Photos of Macy's nearly empty New York store on Black Friday compared to last year reveals how the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed in-person holiday shopping

Getty Images Black Friday 2019 at Macy’s in New York, versus Black Friday in 2020.

Black Friday sales at Macy’s New York flagship store are an annual tradition, kicking off the holiday shopping season.

However, this year the store is nearly empty of shoppers.

It serves as a stark symbol of how the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed shopping in 2020.

To understand how Black Friday 2020 compares to years past, one only needs to look at Macy’s New York flagship store.

Every year, Macy’s sees thousands of shoppers flood its Manhattan store. The store’s Black Friday deals â€” typically kicking off after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade â€” are a symbolic start to the holiday shopping season across America.



This year, however, things are very different. New York City’s holiday tourism business has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. Macy’s has rolled out a wealth of new safety precautions. Black Friday crowds are nonexistent.

Read on to see just how different Macy’s looks on Black Friday 2020, compared to years past.



This year, Macy’s did not open until the morning of Black Friday.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Other major retailers, such as Walmart and Best Buy, did the same in an effort to make in-person shopping safer during the pandemic.

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

However, experts warned Business Insider that the strategy could backfire if it results in more people showing up all at once during the limited hours.

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images



That does not appear to be an issue at Macy’s. The New York Post reports that the New York City flagship had a line of just 30 people when it opened this morning.

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Source: The New York Post

Inside the store, foot traffic was sparse.

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Shoppers who did show up were required to wear masks.

AP Photo/Anne D’Innocenzio

Let’s compare this scene to Black Friday 2019.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Last year, Macy’s opened its New York City flagship at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of people crowded outside the store, surging inside when the doors opened.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

To take a step back – 2019 was not seen as a particularly positive holiday shopping season for Macy’s.

Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images

Macy’s had a solid start to the holiday shopping season last year, and then saw sales slump as Christmas Day approached.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Source: Markets Insider

The New York Post said Macy’s flagship store was a “ghost town” on Black Friday last year.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Source: The New York Post

To be fair, Macy’s had a lot to live up to. Here are the crowds back in 2011:

Michael Nagle/Getty Images

But let’s compare 2019’s so-called ghost town…

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

… with the store today.

Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The New York City store is likely being hit harder than other shopping centres across the US. Tourism has plunged in the city during the pandemic, resulting in the loss of many potential shoppers.

AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Most retailers are also shifting sales online and extending Black Friday deals, making in-person Black Friday shoppers less important than in years past. In fact, some 80% of shoppers told The NPD Group early in the holiday season that they planned to shop online this year, with just 42% of all holiday shopping taking place in stores according to the market research firm.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images



