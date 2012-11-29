It Took Thieves Only 13 Seconds To Swipe $19K Worth Of Watches From Macy's

It took a group of ambitious thieves in Texas only 13 seconds to steal 80 watches worth $19,000 from a Garland, Texas Macy’s.



“It happened so fast that it takes a second or two for the employees to process what happened,” Joe Harn with Garland Police told shoppers according to CBS DFW.

Check out the speedy heist, courtesy of CBS DFW:

