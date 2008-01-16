Macworld: Steve Jobs Announces Super-Thin MacBook Air (AAPL)

As widely anticipated, Steve Jobs announced a sexy, super-thin laptop during his Macworld keynote: MacBook Air. Apple is billing it as “the world’s thinnest notebook.” The catch, at least for Apple’s less affluent customers: The Air is not cheap. Initial retail price will be $1,799.

But back to the gadget porn: The computer has a LED-backlit, 13.3-inch widescreen display, and ranges in thickness from 0.16″ to 0.76″. It has a full-size keyboard and, as rumoured, a multi-touch trackpad. To keep things light, Apple did away with the DVD drive. Some more stats: 1.6 GHz or 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo chip, 80-gig standard hard drive or 64-gig Flash storage, 5-hour battery life.

This announcement makes complete sense: Laptops are leading Apple’s “ginormous” Mac growth, and the company hasn’t had a super-small laptop since it retired the 12-inch PowerBook.

