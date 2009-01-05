Macworld rumours (AAPL)

Here’s what the rumours say we can expect to be announced from Apple (AAPL) during Macworld 2009:
- A new 17-inch, unibody MacBook Pro with an irremovable battery.
- A (Product) red iPhone.
- New versions of iLife and iWork, but in the cloud.
- An updated Mac Mini.
- New displays.
- A 28-inch iMac.
- A super-duper Apple TV, home server type thing.
