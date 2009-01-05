Macworld rumours (AAPL)

Nicholas Carlson

Here’s what the rumours say we can expect to be announced from Apple (AAPL) during Macworld 2009:

  • A new 17-inch, unibody MacBook Pro with an irremovable battery.
  • A (Product) red iPhone.
  • New versions of iLife and iWork, but in the cloud.
  • An updated Mac Mini.
  • New displays.
  • A 28-inch iMac.
  • A super-duper Apple TV, home server type thing.

See Also:
Consumers Plan To Ignore CES, Macworld And Gadgets In 2009

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.