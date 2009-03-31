Macworld Switches Dates Away From CES After Losing Apple Keynote

IDG’s Macworld Expo, stripped of its prized Apple keynote, won’t even try to compete with the Consumer Electronics Show next year: Macworld is scheduled to run from Feb. 9-13, 2010, about a month after its usual run. (And about a month after CES.)



Smart move. While Macworld has been able to capture attention and attendees away from CES in recent years, that’s been completely because of Apple’s (AAPL) new product keynotes — such as Steve Jobs’ introduction of the iPhone in 2007 and the MacBook Air in 2008. Now that Apple isn’t participating in Macworld anymore, that weapon is gone.

Macworld will almost certainly be a smaller show next year than this year. The question: How much smaller? Will third-party companies associated with the Mac and iPhone put their money into CES next year? Or will they save it for Macworld?

