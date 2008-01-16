Macworld: Jobs Unveils iTunes Movie Rentals (AAPL)

As anticipated, Apple’s Steve Jobs unveiled iTunes movie rentals during his Macworld keynote. Most reports predicted that Apple wouldn’t be able to sign up every studio, but this morning Pali’s Rich Greenfield predicted that every major studio would be on board. He was right: Touchstone and Miramax, MGM, Lionsgate, New Line, Fox, Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, Universal, Sony.

The problem: You’ll still have to wait a bit to see the movies. Though Apple will have more than 1,000 movies available, it won’t have “day and date” releases: iTunes rentals will be available 30 days after the movie comes out on DVD.

Rentals will last for 24 hours and must be activated within 30 days of purchase. HD rentals will rent for $4.99, “DVD quality” new releases for $3.99; older titles for $2.99. Movies will work on Macs, PCs, iPods, the iPhone, and on the new, updated Apple TV “take 2.”

