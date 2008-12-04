Updated: Macworld Expo Exhibitor Numbers Up, Registration On Track (AAPL)

Updated. While the Consumer Electronics Association plans for a smaller CES trade show next month — Vegas hotels are slashing typically inflated room rates — IDG’s smaller, Apple-focused Macworld Expo in San Francisco is looking good, IDG tells us.
- Exhibitor attendance is up, despite at least one major company — Adobe (ADBE), one of the most important Mac software companies — cancelling its booth.
- Hotel registrations are “very strong,” without slashing rates.
- While IDG can’t divulge attendee registration numbers until its audit is complete, the company says it’s “tracking on pace with the number of pre-registered we had at this time last year.”
- We’d previously pointed out that IDG had extended its “early bird” sign-up discount. But IDG points out that this isn’t unusual, especially in a lousy economy.
Makes sense. While the consumer electronics industry takes a bath, Apple’s products have taken off in the last year. So it’s reasonable that an Apple-focused trade show would grow, or at least not shrink. Apple’s Mac computers are taking market share, growing faster than the overall PC market. And its iPhone was the best-selling phone in the U.S. during Q3, with red-hot interest for its software app platform.
See Also: Vegas Hotels Slash Rates As CES Looks Like A Dud
