Updated: Macworld Expo Exhibitor Numbers Up, Registration On Track (AAPL)

Updated. While the Consumer Electronics Association plans for a smaller CES trade show next month — Vegas hotels are slashing typically inflated room rates — IDG’s smaller, Apple-focused Macworld Expo in San Francisco is looking good, IDG tells us.



Exhibitor attendance is up, despite at least one major company — Adobe (ADBE), one of the most important Mac software companies — cancelling its booth.

Hotel registrations are “very strong,” without slashing rates.

While IDG can’t divulge attendee registration numbers until its audit is complete, the company says it’s “tracking on pace with the number of pre-registered we had at this time last year.”

We’d previously pointed out that IDG had extended its “early bird” sign-up discount. But IDG points out that this isn’t unusual, especially in a lousy economy.

Makes sense. While the consumer electronics industry takes a bath, Apple’s products have taken off in the last year. So it’s reasonable that an Apple-focused trade show would grow, or at least not shrink. Apple’s Mac computers are taking market share, growing faster than the overall PC market. And its iPhone was the best-selling phone in the U.S. during Q3, with red-hot interest for its software app platform.

