Macworld Expo, The Famous Conference Where Steve Jobs Unveiled The IPhone, Is Going On Hiatus

Iphone macworldAP ImagesJeff Gamet, from the Internet magazine The Mac Observer, looks at the new Apple iPhone at MacWorld Conference and Expo in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2007.

Macworld, an enormous expo for fans of all things Apple, is going on hiatus, according to an announcement on the expo’s website.

“The show saw a remarkable 30 year run that changed the technology industry,” said IDG, Macworld’s parent company.

Although the term hiatus doesn’t necessarily imply the end of Macworld, bloggers were quick to characterise it as a nail in the coffin for the expo:

Macworld Expo is dear to Mac heads worldwide because of the so-called “Stevenotes” former Apple CEO Steve Jobs would give there.

In 2007, Jobs unveiled the first iPhone at Macworld Expo, a seminal moment in the company’s history.

Apple announced in 2008 that Phil Schiller would give the company’s Macworld keynote address instead of Jobs, and that it would be the company’s last keynote there.

Despite ostensibly taking a step away from Macworld Expo, Apple continued taking the conference into consideration when launching new products

But Macworld has become increasingly peripheral in the Apple universe since Jobs stopped speaking there.

Still, there is no lack of emotion over news of the conference’s end:

 

 

