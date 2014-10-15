Macworld Expo, The Famous Conference Where Steve Jobs Unveiled The IPhone, Is Going On Hiatus

AP Images Jeff Gamet, from the Internet magazine The Mac Observer, looks at the new Apple iPhone at MacWorld Conference and Expo in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2007.

Macworld, an enormous expo for fans of all things Apple, is going on hiatus, according to an announcement on the expo’s website.

“The show saw a remarkable 30 year run that changed the technology industry,” said IDG, Macworld’s parent company.

Although the term hiatus doesn’t necessarily imply the end of Macworld, bloggers were quick to characterise it as a nail in the coffin for the expo:

Macworld Expo is over. http://t.co/HJPB9vA8QP

— Jason Snell (@jsnell) October 14, 2014

“Hiatus” for a tradeshow is usually a first very large step on the road to cancellation. Sorry, MacWorld Expo.

— Ed Bott (@edbott) October 14, 2014

Macworld Expo is dear to Mac heads worldwide because of the so-called “Stevenotes” former Apple CEO Steve Jobs would give there.

In 2007, Jobs unveiled the first iPhone at Macworld Expo, a seminal moment in the company’s history.

Apple announced in 2008 that Phil Schiller would give the company’s Macworld keynote address instead of Jobs, and that it would be the company’s last keynote there.

Despite ostensibly taking a step away from Macworld Expo, Apple continued taking the conference into consideration when launching new products.

But Macworld has become increasingly peripheral in the Apple universe since Jobs stopped speaking there.

Still, there is no lack of emotion over news of the conference’s end:

Macworld Expo is going on hiatus. No event next year. I will miss it greatly. Thanks to @paulkent and crew for all the memories.

— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) October 14, 2014

NOOOOOOOOOO – Macworld Expo is not happening next year – what a sad day it is :( – one of the most fun community gatherings

— Tim Chaten (@tchaten) October 14, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.