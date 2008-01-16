Macworld: Apple TV Gets A Facelift (AAPL)

Steve Jobs is taking another stab at the Apple TV set-top box. Most important: You no longer need a computer to download and stream movies to your TV.

With the Apple TV “take 2,” you can shop the iTunes store, including new movie rentals, download movies and music, and browse Flickr and .Mac photos. The best feature: Current Apple TV owners don’t have to buy any new hardware. The new features will be available as a free software update in two weeks.

Apple also lowered the price of its entry-level, 40-gigabyte Apple TV from $299 to $229.

