Macworld: Apple Has Sold 4 Million iPhones (AAPL)

On stage at Macworld, Apple chief Steve Jobs says Apple has sold 4 million iPhones — not 5 million, as rumoured — since they went on sale last June.

As anticipated, Jobs also introduced some updated software for the iPhone, including a new Google Maps app that uses cell signals to triangulate your location, iTunes lyrics support, and the ability to text message multiple people at once.

