Macworld 2009 Gallery: Live From San Francisco (AAPL)

START →



Apple’s Macworld Expo announcements today — updates to its MacBook Pro line, iTunes music store, and iLife and iWork software — didn’t wow Wall Street. Apple (AAPL) shares closed down 1.65% today to $93.02, a 4% drop from the day’s high.

But there’s still thousands of people here at Macworld San Francisco checking out new hardware and software from Apple and more than 400 other companies — including Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), etc. Here’s a taste of the action.

Click each thumbnail for a bigger version or start scrolling through the photos here.

See Also:

Macworld Keynote: Snoozefest

Phil Schiller No Steve Jobs, But Better Than Your CEO

Missing From Macworld: Mac Mini, Steve Jobs Surprise

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.