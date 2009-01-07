Macworld 2009 Gallery: Live From San Francisco (AAPL)

Dan Frommer

Apple’s Macworld Expo announcements today — updates to its MacBook Pro line, iTunes music store, and iLife and iWork software — didn’t wow Wall Street. Apple (AAPL) shares closed down 1.65% today to $93.02, a 4% drop from the day’s high.

But there’s still thousands of people here at Macworld San Francisco checking out new hardware and software from Apple and more than 400 other companies — including Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), etc. Here’s a taste of the action.

Click each thumbnail for a bigger version or start scrolling through the photos here.

