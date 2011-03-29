Macs Are Beautiful. Macs Are Easy To Use. Macs Do Get Viruses. Watch This Video

Macintosh computers are beautifully designed and easy to use – we all know that. However, for some reason many of you think Macs can’t get viruses. They sure can.



Since Windows computers are more popular hackers overwhelmingly target them for mal-ware, virus and other types of attacks.

I got an email from Virtual Destiny that reads:

Macs are famous for a lot of things – some true, some false. For instance, many people believe that Macs are virus- and malware-proof – but unfortunately that’s not true. Just because many of the malware and viruses out there are targeted toward the Windows OS, Macs are not impervious to attack as well.

And the operative word is “targeted”. Security firms and experts are learning that since people tend to be more complacent security-wise when using a Mac, they make for pretty ripe pickings for unscrupulous online scammers, fraudsters, and thieves.

Not only are more security flaws being discovered on the Mac OS and programs, but also more viruses are being created that specifically target those vulnerabilities.

So the next time you start working on your Mac computer – love its beauty but still be a vigilant computer user.

Check out this video to see a virus attack a Mac.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

