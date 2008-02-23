Macrovision's Games Buyer: RealNetworks (MVSN, RNWK)

Who spent $4 million on Macrovision’s Trymedia games distribution/DRM business? RealNetworks, reports PaidContent’s Rafat Ali, confirmed this morning by a press release. Macrovision reported the sale in its Q4 earnings release yesterday, but didn’t announce a buyer.



Trymedia has 250 distribution partners including AOL and Yahoo!, Telstra, IGN and T-Online, and will double the size of Real’s game syndication service, the company says.

Macromedia bought the company in 2005 for $34 million.

RealNetworks, meanwhile, expands its gaming division. The company also bought casual game site Gametrust in September for about $20 million.

