Macrovision Selling Games Business

Software firm Macrovision is selling its Trymedia games distribution business, the company said today. MVSN, which is in the process of swallowing up Gemstar-TV Guide, didn’t disclose a price or a buyer, but said the deal would close by the end of March.



Update: PaidContent’s Joseph Weisenthal deserves combat pay for sticking it out through the stultifying conference call to hear a proposed sale price – $4 million. SAI Senior Correspondent Sean Ryan points out that Macrovision bought TryMedia in 2005 for $34 million.

Goldman Sachs, which had predicted earlier in the week that MVSN would simply shutter the games unit, says the group is losing money on an estimated $10.6 million in yearly revenue. MVSN has a conference call scheduled for 5pm to discuss its Q4.

