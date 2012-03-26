MACQUARIE: BUY GOLD NOW: It's About To Rocket To $2250

Joe Weisenthal

BUY THE DIP.

That’s the advice of Macquarie Private Wealth in respect to gold.

Gold has certainly come off quite a bit, form a high of around $1900/oz. late last summer, to around $1650/oz. now. And the improving economy and the rise in real interest rates has made a lot of people turn negative on the metal.

Macquarie advises getting in now for 5 reasons:

  • Sentiment towards gold has no reached “extreme pessimism” levels.
  • March is seasonally the weakest month for gold.
  • Excess slack in the US economy will prompt the Fed to say on hold until 2014, as indicated, keeping short rates low.
  • The extent of the long-term rate rise is over. The Fed will ease some more.
  • Sovereign risk is not over.

Ultimately, they see it going to $2250/oz.

These two charts underpin their argument.

gold

Photo: Macquarie

gold

Photo: Macquarie

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

gold moneygame-us