Macquarie: Japan Will Be On The Brink Of Recession Unless The Central Bank Goes On A Shopping Spree

In 2011, Japan will be on the ‘brink of recession’ says Macquarie Securities’ Richard Jerram.



Blame it on the yen, since it seems there’s not much left to Japan’s competitiveness save the latest lucky fluctuation of its paper:

CNBC:

“At the moment they are predicting a positive inflation number for next year of 0.1 per cent, small but at least positive, I don’t see how they can justify that,” Jerram told CNBC on Thursday.

In addition to falling prices, he adds that the Bank of Japan will have to revise down its 2011 growth forecast further “because of the exchange rate”, to a rise of 0.5 per cent for the full year.

…

“Without the export dynamism there’s not really a lot left driving the economy forward, so if the yen keeps on pushing higher, then they’ve got a problem,” he explained.

This explains the announcement today of the Bank of Japan’s accelerated schedule for the potential purchase of ETFs, REITs, and barely investment grade bonds (BBB-rated) from the private sector. It’s a matter of creating both inflation and yen depreciation at all costs. The ‘rabid dog’ strategy, as Joe Wiesenthal once pointed out.

But even this may not be enough:

“I think the willingness (of the BOJ) to buy private sector assets is interesting but at the moment they aren’t really talking very aggressively,” he said.

So it seems the current plunge protection plan for asset markets isn’t enough — We’ll need to see a veritable shopping spree of financial assets from the central bank, across a range of Japanese asset markets, before Mr. Jerram will be comfortable that they’ve pulled back from the brink.

