Macquarie Bank shares are on a tear after near record profits

Shares in Macquarie Group soared in early trade after the bank posted near record profits for the full year to the end of March.

The bank announced a 27% rise in profit to $1.604 million, well ahead of market expectations and its second best result on record.

Macquarie is trading more than 4.5% higher at $79.99.

The results steadied financial stocks, which have taken a beating over the last two trading sessions, as confidence in banks faded.

NAB was still in a trading halt over its plans to raise $5.5 billion but Westpac was up 1.09% to $34.27.

Commonwealth, which this week posted a disappointing flat half year result, was up 0.9% to $83.86.

The ANZ, which is trading ex-dividend, is down 1.41% to $32.54.

