Macquarie Bank Just Beat Analyst Expectations With Its Half-Year Results

MacBank’s half-year results are out this morning, and they’re good.

The bank is now on track to post its best full-year figure since the $1.8 billion it notched up in 2008.

Macquarie reported a $501 million net, after-tax profit this morning and said its second-half result was expected to be stronger.

Here’s the key figures:

Net profit $501 million, up 39% on 1H13

1H14 operating income of $A3.7 billion, up 20% on 1H13

1H14 operating expenses of $A2.9 billion, up 13% on 1H13

Assets under management at 30 September 2013 $A385 billion, up from $A347 billion

International income 66% of total income in 1H14

It has announced a $1 per share dividend, 40% franked.

