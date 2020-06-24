Apple just unveiled the next version of its Mac software, macOS Big Sur. Here are the biggest changes arriving this fall.

Apple

Apple has unveiled the latest version of its Mac operating system: macOS Big Sur.

The new software contains tweaks to make macOS better-looking and more streamlined, along with privacy updates and design improvements to Safari.

Apple also updated the Messages app on the Mac, allowing you to pin your most-visited conversations and tag people in group conversations.

There are also small but useful additions, like optimised battery charging to save the health of your battery and automatic device switching for AirPods.

The new operating system, which Apple showed off at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, will likely arrive for Macs this fall. It contains major changes to Apple’s Safari browser, tweaks to the overall look and feel of macOS, and improvements to Messages, Maps, and more.

MacOS Big Sur will be available on several Mac computers, with the oldest models being some 2013 MacBook Pros and the 2013 Mac Pro.

Here are some of the biggest changes and improvements arriving in macOS Big Sur.

Safari

Apple

Apple is calling macOS Big Sur the biggest update to its Safari browser since 2003.

Tabs are getting a new design and will now supply a preview of the page when you hover over it. And the start page when you open Safari will now be customisable, allowing you to choose your own background and set up a favourites section and a reading list.

Apple is also adding a translation feature similar to Chrome’s, where you’re prompted to automatically translate web pages in foreign languages. (The feature will work in seven languages, though it’s still in beta.)

Apple is also touting new privacy features, like Privacy Report – which will give you a rundown of any tracking of your browsing activity – and the ability to track your passwords to check if they have been part of a data breach.

Messages

Apple

Like iOS 14, the new macOS will make improvements to the Messages app.

You’ll now have the option to pin your most-visited conversations at the top for easy access, tag someone in a group conversation, and reply inline to a specific message in a group thread. Apple says searching for specific messages, links, or photos within the app will be improved as well.

You’ll also now be able to create a Memoji on your computer and use Memoji stickers in Messages.

Maps

Apple

Apple is bringing several of the same Maps improvements it’s making to iOS to macOS Big Sur.

Maps on the Mac will have curated travel guides, the ability to plan cycling routes, indoor maps for places like airports, and the option to view electric vehicle charging stations along a planned route.

Design

Apple

Apple is shaking up the design with macOS Big Sur, tweaking the shapes, colour palettes, and icon designs to make the software look more consistent with iOS and iPadOS.

And similar to other operating systems, macOS will now have a new control centre at the top-right of the toolbar where you’ll find controls for WiFi, Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb, and more.

Like iOS 14, macOS Big Sur will also have better-looking widgets for tools like stocks and weather.

Other improvements

Apple

Apple is making a few other small but handy changes to macOS with the latest update:

AirPods will now automatically switch between Apple devices using the same iCloud account

Optimised battery charging, a feature that came to the iPhone last year, is now coming to the Mac. It learns over time when you like to charge your device and delays charging past 80% until it’s close to time to unplug, helping to preserve battery health

The Photos app will have an improved retouching tool and better navigation

The Reminders app will let you assign a reminder to members of a shared list

The Weather app will show you minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts within the coming hour.

