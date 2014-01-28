Macklemore Texted Kendrick Lamar And Apologized For Winning A Grammy Last Night

The 56th Annual Grammy Awards took place last night and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ The Heist beat out Kendrick Lamar’s critically-acclaimed Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City for best rap album.

Not only were rap fans displeased with this news, but it seems Macklemore himself felt it necessary to text an apology to Lamar, and then take a screenshot of that text and post it to Instagram.

We first read about this on BroBible.

On Instagram, Macklemore captioned the photo,

My text to Kendrick after the show. He deserved best rap album… I’m honored and completely blown away to win anything much less 4 Grammys. But in that category, he should have won IMO. And that’s taking nothing away from The Heist. Just giving GKMC it’s proper respect.. With that being said, thank you to the fans. You’re the reason we were on that stage tonight. And to play Same Love on that platform was a career highlight. The greatest honour of all. That’s what this is about. Progress and art. Thank you. #grammys

Here’s the text. We imagine Lamar responded with a simple “K.”

